Romeo & Bernadette Musical Will Play Return Engagement Off-Broadway

The original company will return under the direction of Justin Ross Cohen, who also choreographs.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, which premiered in 2020 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York and was scheduled to transfer to Theatre 3 at Theatre Row before the pandemic closed theatres around the world, will reopen Off-Broadway for a limited engagement at Theater 555.

What's being billed as an "in-town out-of-town engagement" will begin previews February 1, 2022, with an official opening February 14. In May, producer Eric Krebs said he hoped the musical would open on Broadway in spring 2022.

The musical comedy follows Shakespeare’s Romeo as he ends up in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet but who is actually Bernadette, the daughter of a crime family. Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, Romeo & Bernadette has a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, with music adapted from classic Italian melodies.

The returning original cast features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The production also has scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Andrew Keister, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager with casting by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre.

Tickets are currently available through April 10, 2022, at VenueTix.com.

