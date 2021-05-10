Romeo & Bernadette Says It's Eyeing a Broadway Bow in 2022

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Romeo & Bernadette Says It's Eyeing a Broadway Bow in 2022
By Dan Meyer
May 10, 2021
 
The time-traveling musical premiered Off-Broadway at A.R.T./NY Theatres in 2020.
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland

Producer Eric Krebs has announced the time-traveling musical Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is setting its sights on a Broadway transfer, with the intention of opening in spring 2022. Casting, a creative team, a theatre, and a timeline will be announced at a later date.

“It seems to me that Romeo & Bernadette is the perfect musical for this challenging time,” said Krebs. “It is joyous. It is funny. It is romantic. It will feel like a great banquet of comfort food after a long period of deprivation.”

Anna Kostakis and Judy McLane in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Anna Kostakis and Judy McLane in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland

The musical comedy follows Shakespeare’s Romeo as he ends up in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet but who is actually Bernadette, the foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family. Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, Romeo & Bernadette has a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, with music adapted from classic Italian melodies.

Romeo & Bernadette premiered in 2020 at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The Amas Musical Theatre production starred Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo.

The creative team included scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designers Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Andrew Keister, music director Aaron Gandy, musical supervisor Steve Orich, associate choreographer Kathryn Ann Wright, and production stage manager Christine Viega with casting by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre and originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

Production Photos: Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with Amas Musical Theatre

Production Photos: Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with Amas Musical Theatre

16 PHOTOS
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Nikita Burshsteyn and Michael Notardonato in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Anna Kostakis, Viet Vo, and Nikita Burshteyn in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Anna Kostakis and Judy McLane in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Anna Kostakis and Judy McLane in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Nikita Burshsteyn and Michael Notardonato in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Nikita Burshsteyn and Michael Notardonato in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Michael Marotta, Carlos Lopez,Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Michael Marotta, Carlos Lopez,Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Michael Notardonato, Michael Marotta, and Nikita Burshteyn in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Zach Schanne and Anna Kostakis in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Zach Schanne and Anna Kostakis in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Zach Schanne and Carlos Lopez in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Zach Schanne and Carlos Lopez in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID Reopenings
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.