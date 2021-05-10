Romeo & Bernadette Says It's Eyeing a Broadway Bow in 2022

The time-traveling musical premiered Off-Broadway at A.R.T./NY Theatres in 2020.

Producer Eric Krebs has announced the time-traveling musical Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is setting its sights on a Broadway transfer, with the intention of opening in spring 2022. Casting, a creative team, a theatre, and a timeline will be announced at a later date.

“It seems to me that Romeo & Bernadette is the perfect musical for this challenging time,” said Krebs. “It is joyous. It is funny. It is romantic. It will feel like a great banquet of comfort food after a long period of deprivation.”

The musical comedy follows Shakespeare’s Romeo as he ends up in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet but who is actually Bernadette, the foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family. Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, Romeo & Bernadette has a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, with music adapted from classic Italian melodies.

Romeo & Bernadette premiered in 2020 at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The Amas Musical Theatre production starred Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo.

The creative team included scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designers Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Andrew Keister, music director Aaron Gandy, musical supervisor Steve Orich, associate choreographer Kathryn Ann Wright, and production stage manager Christine Viega with casting by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre and originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

