Romeo & Bernadette Transfer to Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row Postponed

Performances of the Mark Saltzman musical were scheduled to begin March 17.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, which was scheduled to begin performances March 17 at Theatre 3 at Theatre Row following an acclaimed run at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, has postponed its Off-Broadway transfer.

In a statement Producer Eric Krebs says, “With great sadness I regret to announce that Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, will not continue production at this time. I had thought that with terrific reviews from our first run and with the wonderful upbeat achievement of both the performance company and the book and lyrics themselves, that we could somehow hold off the difficulties of the current problems. I can only thank all the wonderful artists who have worked on the production and hope that the general public will get a chance in the future to share this joyous celebration of musical theatre.”

Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, the cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The company, however, will head into the recording studio in April. Yellow Sound Label will subsequently release the 2020 Off-Broadway cast album.

With a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The production also has scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre at A.R.T./NY Theatres. Krebs produces.