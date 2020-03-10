Romy and Michele Musical Eyes New York City Bow After Developmental Workshop

Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall play the title pair in the industry presentation, reprising their work from the 2017 Seattle world premiere.

An industry presentation of Romy and Michele The Musical will take place March 18 in New York City. The stage adaptation of the cult buddy comedy premiered in 2017 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

Producer Stephen Soucy tells Playbill that the production, directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographed by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia), is eyeing a potential Off-Broadway bow this fall, though no word yet on a venue or exact timing.

The developmental presentation will star Cortney Wolfson (Kinky Boots) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Los Angeles' Rock of Ages) as the title duo, reprising their work from the Seattle engagement. Among those also returning from the world premiere are Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney and Hannah Schuerman as Toby Walters.

Based on the 1997 Mira Sorvino- and Lisa Kudrow-led Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (itself inspired by the play Ladies Room), the musical follows two Valley girls who, eager to impress their former classmates, return to their old stomping grounds a decade later with a lie involving (among other things) Post-Its. Screenwriter Robin Schiff pens the book, with Brandon Jay and Gwendolyn Sanford (Orange Is the New Black) collaborating on the score.

The two workshop performances will implement several changes made since 2017, including new songs and a refocused narrative on Romy, as well as an all-female band. Barry Kemp lead produces alongside Soucy, with Fifth Estate Entertainment serving as general manager.