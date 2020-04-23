Rose Byrne to Lead Live Stream of Gruesome Playground Injuries

The reading of Rajiv Joseph’s play is presented by the Australia-based Red Line Productions.

Sydney’s Red Line Productions will host a live streamed reading of Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries, featuring Australian actors Rose Byrne (recently Drama Desk-nominated for her work in Medea) and Ewen Leslie. The performance will also feature music by John Butler.

The stream will take place May 9 at 10:30 AM local time (i.e. May 8 at 8:30 PM ET) on Red Line’s YouTube channel (here). Though the stream is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the company by purchasing a ticket at a pay-what-you can rate.

Gruesome Playground Injuries follows Red Line Production’s April remote presentation of Orphans, starring Alec Baldwin, who reprised his performance from the 2013 Broadway revival of Lyle Kessler’s drama.

Byrne's additional stage credits include You Can't Take It With You on Broadway and Sydney Theatre Company productions of Speed-the-Plow, Three Sisters, and La Dispute. She currently plays Gloria Steinem on Hulu/FX's Mrs. America.

