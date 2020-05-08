Roundabout Invites High School Students to Devise and Share New Work Online

RYNOW is a space for creative youth to create original works while exploring playwriting, design, and performance.

Roundabout Theatre Company continues its educational programming online with the launch of Roundabout Youth New Original Works (RYNOW), a virtual space for high school students to collaborate, devise, and share original theatrical works. Through May 15, students can submit video responses or written responses to a series of prompts that will guide them in writing, designing, and/or performing an original piece.

RYNOW participants will submit video responses to theatrical prompts via Flipgrid, and written responses by email, culminating in the sharing of an original work via a virtual gathering May 18, from 4–6 PM ET. Throughout the process, students will have the opportunity to collaborate with fellow young artists and explore theatrical disciplines like playwriting, design, and performance.

Participants are invited to submit responses to prompts on a rolling basis. The first prompt is "What if a new planet was discovered and you were chosen to venture there?”

Any high school student in New York City and beyond can register to participate here.

“The stress and isolation of the COVID-19 crisis are hitting teenagers particularly hard—and those are two of the areas where theatre can truly help," shares Roundabout Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. "So I’m thrilled Roundabout is able to provide young people with an outlet for creativity and connection, when they miss it the most and when it can help the most.”

The RYNOW virtual project is produced by Roundabout’s Education team, led by Director of Education Jennifer DiBella, and project managed by Nneka Hillocks, in collaboration with Roundabout Teaching Artists Carrie Heitman, Reilly Horan, and Hannah Johnson Walsh.

