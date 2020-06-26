Roundabout Pushes 2020 Shows to Next Year; Adds Alice Childress Play to Broadway Lineup

RTC's 2021 Broadway lineup includes Trouble in Mind, Birthday Candles, 1776, and Caroline, or Change.

Due to the ongoing, temporary closures of theatres caused by the coronvarius pandemic, Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that it will resume its theatrical programming in spring 2021. In addition to postponing its 2020 offerings, the theatre has also added Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, a semi-satirical play about making theatre—and racism in the theatre—to its 2021 Broadway lineup.

Trouble in Mind, which was originally produced Off-Broadway in 1955, will have its Broadway premiere at the American Airlines Theatre in winter 2021, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. Dates, casting, and a full creative team to be announced.

RTC's 2020 spring Broadway offerings—the revival of Caroline, or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke, and the Debra Messing-led Birthday Candles—will now be presented on Broadway in 2021. Both shows were initially postponed to the fall as part of a season reshuffling that took place in late March. Caroline, or Change will now be presented at Studio 54 in the spring and Noah Haidle’s play Birthday Candles will be staged at the American Airlines Theatre in fall 2021, with dates to be announced.

The revival of 1776 will open as planned in spring 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre, directed by Diane Paulus.

Jiréh Breon Holder’s ...what the end will be, which was originally scheduled to begin Off-Broadway in May of this year, will still be presented in 2021 as was announced in March. Directed by Margot Bordelon, the new play will be staged in the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with dates to be announced.

Additionally, the Off-Broadway production of Dave Harris' Exception to the Rule, previously scheduled to begin April 30 of this year, will now be presented in 2021, directed by Miranda Haymon.

There is no word yet on RTC's scheduled fall Off-Broadway offerings: Sanaz Toossi's English and Lindsey Ferrentino's The Year to Come. Nor on Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, which was originally slated for early 2021.

The Broadway revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change was originally set to begin previews at Studio 54 March 13 of this year, the day after Broadway houses went dark in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Michael Longhurst will return to direct the revival next spring.

Haidle’s play Birthday Candles was scheduled to begin previews April 2 but will now open next fall at the American Airlines Theatre. Vivienne Benesch will return to direct.

