Roundabout Reveals New Broadway Dates for Caroline, or Change, Trouble in Mind, Birthday Candles

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Roundabout Reveals New Broadway Dates for Caroline, or Change, Trouble in Mind, Birthday Candles
By Andrew Gans
May 10, 2021
 
The theatre company also announced a new commission for Mansa Ra, whose …what the end will be will open Off-Broadway next year.
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Sharon D. Clarke and cast Helen Maybanks

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced new production dates for three upcoming Broadway shows as well as a new playwriting commission for Mansa Ra (formerly Jiréh Breon Holder).

The company will launch its 2021–2022 Broadway season with the London revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change this fall at Studio 54 starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke. The Broadway production, originally scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, will now begin previews October 8 prior to an official opening October 27. The revival is directed by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee.

Noah Haidle and Debra Messing
Noah Haidle and Debra Messing Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

The Main Stem debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will officially open November 18 following previews that begin October 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch, will also play the American Airlines. Previews begin March 18, 2022, with an April 10 opening.

Roundabout Theatre Company to Produce Works by Alice Childress, Zora Neale Hurston, More as Part of 'Refocus Project'

Off-Broadway, Roundabout will present Ra’s …what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon, at the Laura Pels Theatre. Opening is scheduled for April 2022. Roundabout has also commissioned the playwright to write a second work for Broadway.

Dave Harris’ Exception to the Rule, directed by Miranda Haymon, will also open in April in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Additionally, Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein, will open at the Laura Pels Theatre in July 2022.

In fall 2022, Roundabout presents the Broadway revival of 1776, which had been previously postponed to spring 2021. Jeffrey L. Page and Tony winner Diane Paulus direct the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with their production being workshopped with a cast comprised entirely of female, trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming artists.

Upon reopening, the ventilation systems in all Roundabout auditoriums will have MERV 14 or higher filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, the company will implement applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance. Roundabout has also been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s social justice progress and timeline here.

For more information about the upcoming season, click here.

First Look at Sharon D. Clarke in Caroline, or Change at London’s Hampstead Theatre

First Look at Sharon D. Clarke in Caroline, or Change at London’s Hampstead Theatre

Clarke reprises her role from the acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre production.

12 PHOTOS
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Me'sha Bryan (The Washing Machine) and Sharon D Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Me'sha Bryan and Sharon D Clarke Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Angela Caesar (The Moon) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Angela Caesar Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Carole Stennett (Radio 3), T'Shan Williams (Radio 1), Sharon Rose (Radio 2) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Carole Stennett, T'Shan Williams, and Sharon Rose Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) and Abiona Omonua (Emmie Thibodeaux) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke and Abiona Omonua Marc Brenner
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) and Aaron Gelkoff (Noah) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke and Aaron Gelkoff Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Aaron Gelkoff (Noah) and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Aaron Gelkoff and Sharon D. Clarke Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) and Lauren Ward (Rose Stopnick Gellman) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke and Lauren Ward Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux), Me'sha Bryan (The Washing Machine), T'shan Williams, Sharon Rose, Carole Stennett in Caroline, or Change at Hampsead Theatre. Alastair_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke, Me'sha Bryan, T'shan Williams, Sharon Rose, and Carole Stennett Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre by Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke Alastair Muir
Caroline_or_Change_Hampstead_Theatre _Production_Photo_2018_Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux), T'shan Williams (Radio 1), Sharon Rose (Radio 2), Carole Stennett (Radio 3) in Caroline, or Change at Hampstead Theatre. Alastair Muir_HR.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke, T'shan Williams, Sharon Rose, and Carole Stennett Alastair Muir
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.