Roundabout Reveals New Broadway Dates for Caroline, or Change, Trouble in Mind, Birthday Candles

The theatre company also announced a new commission for Mansa Ra, whose …what the end will be will open Off-Broadway next year.

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced new production dates for three upcoming Broadway shows as well as a new playwriting commission for Mansa Ra (formerly Jiréh Breon Holder).

The company will launch its 2021–2022 Broadway season with the London revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change this fall at Studio 54 starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke. The Broadway production, originally scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, will now begin previews October 8 prior to an official opening October 27. The revival is directed by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee.

The Main Stem debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will officially open November 18 following previews that begin October 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch, will also play the American Airlines. Previews begin March 18, 2022, with an April 10 opening.

Off-Broadway, Roundabout will present Ra’s …what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon, at the Laura Pels Theatre. Opening is scheduled for April 2022. Roundabout has also commissioned the playwright to write a second work for Broadway.

Dave Harris’ Exception to the Rule, directed by Miranda Haymon, will also open in April in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Additionally, Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein, will open at the Laura Pels Theatre in July 2022.

In fall 2022, Roundabout presents the Broadway revival of 1776, which had been previously postponed to spring 2021. Jeffrey L. Page and Tony winner Diane Paulus direct the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with their production being workshopped with a cast comprised entirely of female, trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming artists.

Upon reopening, the ventilation systems in all Roundabout auditoriums will have MERV 14 or higher filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, the company will implement applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance. Roundabout has also been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s social justice progress and timeline here.

