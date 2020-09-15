Roundabout Theatre Company Names Miranda Haymon Resident Director

Cristina Angeles has also been named an associate artist.

Roundabout Theatre Company has recently appointed Miranda Haymon as resident director and Cristina Angeles an associate artist.

Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017 as a directing fellow, later becoming an associate artist. More recently, Haymon has spent time creating and overseeing Roundabout’s Directors Group and developing Dave Harris’ new play Exception to the Rule, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic and will return to Roundabout’s lineup in 2021. Haymon will also develop their own work as a resident director and will have a voice in season planning and contribute to the overall artistic goals of Roundabout.

As an associate artist, current Directing Fellow Angeles will be among the group of artists who develop work at Roundabout and contribute artistic insight into planning. Angeles most recently assistant directed A Soldier’s Play and 72 Miles to Go…

“Since the uniquely talented Miranda Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017, I have been continuously impressed by Miranda’s work, from early days as an assistant director on our Broadway production of Travesties to spearheading the new Directors Group. Miranda has proven to be a leader in various artistic roles in the theatre, and this appointment is the natural evolution of our continued investment in them,” said Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. “Both Miranda and Cristina have contributed enormously to the recent artistic successes at Roundabout and are extraordinary examples of the future of leadership in our industry.”

The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to create a long-term relationship between Roundabout and a young director. The fellows have included Whitney White (2017 fellow; current associate artist), Haymon (2018), Kathleen Capdesuñer (2019), and Angeles (2020). The program is intended to create a launchpad for artists who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities in the theatre industry and ensure an artistic home for early-career directors.

In additional to their work with Roundabout, writer-director Haymon's recent projects include Really, Really Gorgeous (The Tank), Everybody (Sarah Lawrence College), In the Penal Colony (Next Door @ NYTW, The Tank), and Mondo Tragic (National Black Theater).

Angeles is an Afro-Latina director, writer, and theatre maker whose mission is to create empathy and conversation by directing new plays and musicals, as well as socially conscious adaptations of classics that place women of color at the forefront. She is the founding artistic director of Checkmark Productions, a New York City-based company dedicated to BIPOC artists and the telling of their stories in theatre and film.

