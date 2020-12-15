Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, National Black Theatre, More Among NYC Grant Recipients for 2021

The Cultural Development Fund awarded $47.1 million to over 1,000 NYC non-profits.

Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, The New Group, National Black Theatre, the New York Philharmonic, and Ars Nova are among the dozens of non-profit performing arts companies awarded Cultural Development Fund grants of up to $100,000 from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The grants, totaling $47.1 million, include new investments and measures to support the city’s nonprofit cultural sector as it continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. These include streamlining the grantmaking process, allocating funding to hard-hit BIPOC communities, support for arts education programs, and increased allocations for all grantees, with larger increases for small organizations around the city.

Of the grant total, $12.6 million has been invested in arts education and COVID-19 relief, based on data including the COVID-19 impact survey commissioned by DCLA earlier this year. In addition, DCLA has said the funds could be used for virtual presentations and can cover up to 75 percent of a program’s cost.

“We can’t address the enormous challenges that lie ahead alone, but we’ve focused on providing long term stability to the smaller organizations that are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals.

DCLA also announced that nearly all of the 1,000-plus groups currently receiving CDF funding for FY21 will again receive support at a comparable level in 2022, pending the City budget adoption process. These multi-year grants have historically only been available to groups with budgets over $250,000 a year, and will now be available to all CDF recipients.

“These funds are essential to sustaining arts and culture in New York City, bringing performances to neighborhoods across the city and arts education to students of all ages,” said Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer. “Culture never stopped after shutting their doors due to COVID-19, and will continue to bring joy through these programs. Funding for culture and the arts isn’t a luxury, it’s more important than ever that we fund these groups and artists.”

Check out a small sampling of grants allocated below. For a full list, click here .

Up to $9,999

LAByrinth Theater Company

League of Professional Theatre Women

Negro Ensemble Company

$10,000 - $19,999

Bedlam

Harlem9

The New Group

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

The Shed

Sing for Hope

$20,000 - $49,999

Bushwick Starr, Inc.

National Black Theatre

Primary Stages Company

The Vineyard

$50,000 - $99,999

Ars Nova

Atlantic Theater Company

MTC

New Dramatists

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Second Stage Theatre

The Tank

$100,000+

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Apollo Theater

La MaMa

New York Theatre Workshop

New York Philharmonic

Playwrights Horizons

Roundabout Theatre Company

Signature Theatre Company

Repertorio Espanol

St. Ann’s Warehouse

TDF