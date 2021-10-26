Roundabout Theatre Company Will Host Virtual Convention for Off-Stage Performing Arts Jobs

Opening Stage Doors is set for December 7-9.

Roundabout Theatre Company will host a virtual convention to support breaking down barriers in the off-stage performing arts job market. Opening Stage Doors will take place December 7–9 from noon to 6 PM ET each day on Hopin.

Organized by a national team of arts leaders who oversee workforce programs and with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Opening Stage Doors will assemble thought leaders from around the country to share supportive practices and lessons learned from the industry.

Participants will hear from experts and one another about how to introduce young people to administrative and technical backstage professions, effectively manage or re-imagine programs for new and more seasoned arts workers, and ensure historically marginalized communities are part of a scaffolded and supportive training process that leads to employment.

Inside the Broadway Community Project: How Development Specialists Build Today and Tomorrow's Audiences

Keynote speakers and daily sessions will focus on both practical actions needed immediately to provide safe and educational work experiences and deeply rooted systemic issues within the field that need to be addressed to create long-term change. Session topics include “Understanding Compensation and Benefits,” “Effective Mentorship Models,” and “Navigating the Politics of a Nonprofit.”

“As we look to both effect immediate change and create a more equitable theatre industry, we hope these three days of conversation and sharing will help participants gain practical skills and discuss a deeper change to the way we work,” said Roundabout Executive Director Julia Levy.

Registration to the event is free and open to interested arts professionals, including workforce administrators, organizational leadership, educational partners, union and non-union technicians, and workforce funders. Advance sign-up is required.