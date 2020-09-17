Roundabout Theatre Company Will Offer TheatreLab Interactive Workshops

Instructors include Whitney White, Margot Bordelon, Adam Gwon, Jillian Walker, and Joshua Harmon.

Beginning October 15, Roundabout Theatre Company will offer Roundabout TheatreLab, a series of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in the crafts of theatrical writing and directing with artists close to the organization.

Instructors include directors Margot Bordelon and Whitney White and playwrights/composers Adam Gwon, Jillian Walker, and Joshua Harmon. Courses will be strictly limited in attendance, and enrollment fees will go to the artists.

Bordelon (Too Heavy For Your Pocket) will teach “Devising New Work Online: An Exploration of Ghost Stories and Things That Haunt Us,” utilizing specific ghost stories as a launching point for visual exploration and creation. Roundabout Associate Artist White will lead “The Director’s Way,” a look at directing process, technique, and collaboration.

Gwon (Scotland, PA) will teach “Musical Theatre Songwriting,” a bootcamp designed to develop songwriting muscles. Harmon (Bad Jews, Skintight)'s “Reading Plays for Playwrights” will focus on what play details can teach about elements of plot, story, and character, and Columbia@Roundabout New Play Reading Series winner Walker will offer “Playwriting and Possibilities in Form,” a look at the creative process, experiments in form, and the alchemy of playwriting.

For more information about the Roundabout TheatreLab or to enroll, visit Roundabout Theatre.org.

