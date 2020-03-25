Roundabout to Open Debra Messing-Led Birthday Candles and Caroline, or Change on Broadway in the Fall

The spring productions and other Off-Broadway programming have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the temporary closures of theatres caused by the coronvarius pandemic, the spring productions of Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles will now be presented on Broadway in the fall. The rescheduling from Roundabout Theatre Company is part of a major season reshuffling that also includes 2020 spring and summer Off-Broadway offerings.

The Broadway revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D. Clarke, was originally set to begin previews at Studio 54 March 13 (Broadway houses went dark March 12 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in New York City). Directed by Michael Longhurst, with choreography by Ann Yee, the production will return in the fall with dates to be announced.

READ: New Works From Sanaz Toossi, Lindsey Ferrentino, and Anna Ziegler Tapped for Roundabout's 2020–2021 Off-Broadway Season

Similarly, Noah Haidle’s play Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, was scheduled to begin previews April 2 but will now open in the fall at the American Airlines Theatre. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, dates are to be announced.

Jiréh Breon Holder’s ...what the end will be, which was originally scheduled to begin Off-Broadway in May, will now be presented in 2021. Directed by Margot Bordelon, the new play will be presented in the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with dates to be announced.

Lastly, the Roundabout Underground premiere of Dave Harris' Exception to the Rule, previously scheduled to begin April 30, will now be presented in spring 2021, directed by Miranda Haymon.

Three Roundabout shows wrapped up performances earlier than planned as result of the pandemic: the Broadway premiere of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play (scheduled through March 15), the world premiere of Hilary Bettis's 72 Miles to Go... (scheduled through May 3), and the Off-Broadway premiere of Daniel Zaitchik's musical Darling Grenadine (scheduled through March 22). Each production played its final performance March 11.

Roundabout is currently working to provide subscribers and ticket-holders with the opportunity to experience 72 Miles to Go... digitally.

READ: How Todd Haimes Made Roundabout Theatre Company a Force On Broadway and Off

All previously announced 2020–2021 season productions will proceed as planned: Sanaz Toossi's English and Lindsey Ferrentino's The Year to Come in the fall, the Broadway revival of 1776 in spring 2021, and Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers in 2021.

“We are committed to the future of the theatre and its long-term sustainability in this crisis. Moving planned productions to dates certain in the fall protects the health and safety of everyone while ensuring employment for our staff and artists, creating clarity for our subscribers and donors, and providing a clear production timeline that allows everyone—on stage and off—to strategically plan to support the beautiful work coming to our stages," says Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "The artists involved in Caroline or Change, Birthday Candles, Exception to the Rule, and ...what the end will be mean the world to Roundabout and we will bring them back next season. I am so thankful for the passion and commitment shown by everyone involved, to say yes and wait for the right time to return.”

