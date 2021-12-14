Roundabout Underground Reading Series Will Feature New Works From 4 Emerging Playwrights

The annual event, now in its 10th year, will present new plays by Liz Appel, Noah Diaz, Daria Miyeko Marinelli, and York Walker.

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the 10th annual Underground Reading Series featuring new works from four emerging playwrights: Liz Appel, Noah Diaz, Daria Miyeko Marinelli, and York Walker. The readings will be held at the Five Angels Theater January 18–21, each beginning at 5 PM ET.

Appel's Bells Like Hooves explores themes of grief and love when Jo's fiancée disappears and Jo searches for answers in the space between time and between worlds. May Andrales directs the reading, presented January 18.

Beautiful Blessed Child by Marinelli will be presented January 19, directed by Miranda Cornell. It tells the story of Aimiko and Sharon who take a mother-child road trip as Aimiko leaves to start a new life with t/her partner.

Lili-Anne Brown directs the January 20 presentation Covenant, Walker's play inspired by the myth of Robert Johnson about a struggling guitarist returns to his small town a blues star two years after his disappearance, sparking rumors that he must have made a deal with the devil.

You Will Get Sick by Diaz wraps up the series on January 21. Will Davis directs the play about two strangers whose lives intertwine at the hands of terminal illness and caregiving.

The reading series is a facet of Roundabout Underground, part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, providing emerging playwrights with long-term development and production support. Playwrights who have made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground with productions at Roundabout's Black Box Theatre include Stephen Karam, Adam Gwon, Steven Levenson, Joshua Harmon, Mansa Ra, Ming Peiffer, Sanaz Toossi, Dave Harris, Meghan Kennedy, and Lindsey Ferrentino.