Roundabout Unveils Its Inaugural Directors Group

The cohort of 12 emerging directors first convened last fall, with a new group to be announced this summer.

Roundabout Theatre Company has unveiled its inaugural Directors Group, a cohort of 12 emerging directors who have received mentorship since last fall. The program is an extension of Roundabout’s existing career assistance initiatives, including the Directing Fellowship, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program, and the playwrights-focused Space Jam.

Led by Roundabout Associate Artistic Director Jill Rafson and Associate Artist Miranda Haymon, the 2019–2020 Roundabout Directors Group is comprised of Cristina Angeles, Rebecca Aparicio, Kathleen Capdesuñer, Esther M. Cohen, Liza Couser, V Greene, Santiago Iacinti, Lauren Kiele DeLeon, Marlee Koenigsberg, Rory Pelsue, Dominique Rider, and Kayla Stokes.

Since first convening in 2019, the group has connected with established theatre artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics ranging from Collaborating with Designers and Choreographers, Regional Theatre Directing, How to Have a Family and Manage a Theatre Career Schedule, Self-Producing, Minority Voices in Institutions, Directing Revivals vs. New Works, and more.

Guests have included Sam Gold, Anne Kauffman, Scott Ellis, Danya Taymor, Raja Feather Kelly, Natasha Sinha, Maria Striar, and John Baker.

“There are precious few opportunities for directors to convene and share resources, and more importantly, fellowship,” says Tony-winning director Gold, who is an associate artist at Roundabout. “This kind of group is vital to the future of the American theatre.”

“Meeting with the Roundabout Directors Group gave me great hope for the future," shared Kauffman, RTC's resident director. "Their individual and collective voices are ones we are going to want to be listening to, to determine where we’re headed next.

The 2020–2021 cohort will be announced this summer.