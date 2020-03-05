Roxanna Hope Radja, Carolyn Kettig, Jeff Marlow, More Cast in Faceless at the Old Globe

Selina Fillinger’s play will begin performances at the San Diego venue in April.

Casting is complete for the Old Globe's West Coast premiere of Selina Fillinger's Faceless, which will begin previews at the San Diego venue March 28. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the production will continue through April 26 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre. Opening night is April 2.

The cast includes Roxanna Hope Radja (Torch Song, Frost/Nixon) as Claire Fathi, Carolyn Kettig (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Henry V at The Public Theater) as Susie Glenn, Jeff Marlow (Henry IV in Los Angeles and Junk at La Jolla Playhouse) as Mark Arenberg, Rod McLachlan (The Audience, Julius Caesar) as Alan Glenn, and Charlie Semine (Junk, BrainDead) as Scott Bader.

In Faceless, national tensions swirl around the trial of Susie Glenn, an American teenager who left her home and family to join ISIS. Federal prosecutor Claire Fathi takes the case despite being reluctant to have her own gender and Muslim faith exploited in the name of justice.

“Faceless promises to be a highlight of this season at the Globe,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in a statement. “A viscerally exciting evening of theatre that explores topical themes of justice, identity, and family, it’s both a courtroom drama and a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Leon Rothenberg, and dialect and voice coach David Huber. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Following the Old Globe run, the production will be seen in four community partner venues: Veterans Village of San Diego April 30, Oceanside Public Library May 1, Chula Vista Library May 2, and Otay Mesa Library May 3 (all by invitation only through each venue).

