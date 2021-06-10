Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, More Are Part of Manhattan Theatre Club's Virtual Gala June 10

The free NYC❤MTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club celebrates the New York theatre company.

NYC❤MTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club, celebrating the theatre company's impact on artists, audiences, and New York City's cultural landscape, streams June 10 at 7 PM ET and is available through June 14.

The event features MTC family members—artists, supporters, students, educators, and more—as they reflect on what MTC means to them. Scheduled to be part of the fundraiser are Genevieve Angelson, Lewis Black, Gale A. Brewer, Mark Brokaw, Blair Brown, David Cromer, Fiona Davis, Edie Falco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Goldstein, Rupert Goold, James Graham, Anchuli Felicia King, Tom Kirdahy, Nathan Lane, Ayodele Maakheru, Junior Mack, Eden Marryshow, Bryonha Marie Parham, Mary-Louise Parker, Debra Jo Rupp, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Benjamin Scheuer, Simon Stephens, R. L. Stine, Paco Tolson, Roma Torre, Meredith Vieira, Jason Michael Webb, Richard Wesley, Charlayne Woodard, and Florian Zeller.

The benefit also includes an online auction on Charitybuzz, featuring golf packages, celebrity Zoom sessions, and more. Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda are the co-chairs of the gala.

The virtual event is free to the public, but donations of any amount are encouraged. MTC is a not-for-profit theatre, and all proceeds will benefit the mission-driven institution.

Click here for more information.



(Updated June 10, 2021)