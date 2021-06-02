Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, More Set for Manhattan Theatre Club's Virtual Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, More Set for Manhattan Theatre Club's Virtual Gala
By Andrew Gans
Jun 02, 2021
 
The free NYCMTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club will celebrate the New York theatre company.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

NYCMTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club, celebrating the theatre company's impact on artists, audiences, and New York City's cultural landscape, will stream June 10 at 7 PM ET and will be available through June 14.

The event will feature MTC family members—artists, supporters, students, educators, and more—as they reflect on what MTC means to them. Currently scheduled to be part of the fundraiser are Genevieve Angelson, Lewis Black, Gale A. Brewer, Mark Brokaw, Blair Brown, David Cromer, Fiona Davis, Edie Falco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Goldstein, Rupert Goold, James Graham, Anchuli Felicia King, Tom Kirdahy, Nathan Lane, Ayodele Maakheru, Junior Mack, Eden Marryshow, Bryonha Marie Parham, Mary-Louise Parker, Debra Jo Rupp, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Benjamin Scheuer, Simon Stephens, R. L. Stine, Paco Tolson, Roma Torre, Meredith Vieira, Jason Michael Webb, Richard Wesley, Charlayne Woodard, and Florian Zeller.

READ: Manhattan Theatre Club Production of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Sets Broadway Dates

The benefit will also include an online auction on Charitybuzz, featuring golf packages, celebrity Zoom sessions, and more. Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda are the co-chairs of the gala.

The virtual event is free to the public, but donations of any amount are encouraged. MTC is a not-for-profit theatre, and all proceeds will benefit the mission-driven institution.

Click here for more information.

Photos: 2019 MTC Spring Gala

Photos: 2019 MTC Spring Gala

24 PHOTOS
MTC Gala 2019_Beth Leavel_HR.jpg
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Brandon Uranowitz_HR-2.jpg
Brandon Uranowitz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Beth Leavel and Brandon Uranowitz_HR.jpg
Beth Leavel and Brandon Uranowitz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Bertie Carvel_HR.jpg
Bertie Carvel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Christiani Pitts_HR.jpg
Christiani Pitts Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Camille A. Brown_HR.jpg
Camille A. Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Des McAnuff_HR.jpg
Des McAnuff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, and James Harkness_HR.jpg
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, and James Harkness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Fionnula Flanagan_HR.jpg
Fionnula Flanagan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC Gala 2019_Emily Skinner, Jeff McCarthy, and Jamie de Roy_HR.jpg
Emily Skinner, Jeff McCarthy, and Jamie de Roy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.