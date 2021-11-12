Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Ends Broadway Run November 12

The Manhattan Theatre Club production marked the Broadway premiere of the solo show, written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson.

The Broadway premiere run of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show Lackawanna Blues comes to an end November 12. The Manhattan Theatre Club production began previews September 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, and officially opened October 7 following two delays due to an injury sustained by the show's writer, director, and star Santiago-Hudson.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel. This production featured original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Darron L West.

Lacakawanna Blues premiered Off-Broadway in 2001 and was adapted into a television film in 2005. Santiago-Hudson made his Broadway debut in 1992 in Jelly's Last Jam and won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance in Seven Guitars.

Santiago-Hudson will return to MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre to direct the Broadway bow of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew starring Tony winner Phylicia Rashad. Performances begin December 21.

