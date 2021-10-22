Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends Again on Broadway

By Talaura Harms
Oct 22, 2021
The Manhattan Theatre Club production will now play through November 12.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin

The Broadway premiere production of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues has once again extended its limited engagement. The Manhattan Theatre Club staging will now play through November 12.

The solo show was forced to cancel several performances and twice delay opening night due to a back injury sustained by Santiago-Hudson, who wrote, directed, and stars in the production. Previews began September 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel.

The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Darron L West.

