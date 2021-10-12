Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends on Broadway

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 12, 2021
The show had canceled a handful of performances after the Tony winner sustained a back injury.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in <i>Lackawanna Blues</i>
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin

Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Broadway bow of Lackawanna Blues may have had a rough start, but it will at least stick around for a little while longer. The Manhattan Theatre Club production has extended its limited engagement by a week, with performances now scheduled through November 7.

The production, which began September 14, had pushed back its opening due to a back injury sustained by Tony winner Santiago-Hudson, who wrote, directs, and stars in the play. The October 7 opening night performance was canceled shortly before curtain, and the following weekend performances were also called off. MTC says performances will resume at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre October 12.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel. The show premiered Off-Broadway in 2001 and was adapted into a television film in 2005.

The Broadway run features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack, as well as a set by Michael Carnahan, costumes by Karen Perry, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Darron L West.

Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
Nanny’s Band (Ayode Maakheru on vocals/guitar, Booker King on bass, Barry Harrison on drums, Matthew Skoller on harmonica) Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
Nanny’s Band (Ayode Maakheru on vocals/guitar, Booker King on bass, Barry Harrison on drums, Matthew Skoller on harmonica) Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
S. Epatha Merkerson Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
S. Epatha Merkerson and Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
Barry Grove Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Barry Grove, S. Epatha Merkerson, David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
Lackawanna Blues_Broadway_First Performances_2021_HR
David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
