Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Solo Show Lackawanna Blues Begins Broadway Previews September 14

By Talaura Harms
Sep 14, 2021
The Manhattan Theatre Club production features live music performed by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.
Chris Thomas King and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to the Main Stem with the Broadway debut of his solo show Lackawanna Blues. The Manhattan Theatre Club production begins previews September 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of a September 28 opening.

Written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel.

The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Darron L West.
Lacakawanna Blues premiered Off-Broadway in 2001 and was adapted into a television film in 2005. Santiago-Hudson made his Broadway debut in 1992 in Jelly's Last Jam and won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance in Seven Guitars. He is slated to direct Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew—also at Manhattan Theatre Club—in 2022.

