Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine Kicks Off Two River Rising Reading Series

By Dan Meyer
Jul 26, 2020
 
The Tony winner directs the virtual performance of his 2015 work, starring Brandon J. Dirden and more.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A virtual reading of Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine kicks off Two River Theater's Two River Rising series July 26 at 7 PM ET. The previously announced series presents works mounted in years past at the Red Bank, New Jersey, theatre.

Santiago-Hudson directs the performance, which stars the 2015 world premiere cast, including Broadway alums Brandon J. Dirden and Roslyn Ruff (the pair appeared as Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King in All The Way), Andrew Hovelson, and Merritt Janson. Glynn Turman joins the company in in the role of Zebedee.

The one-act play explores America's racial divide through the relationship between Zeke, "a walking outburst," and Judith, "a seeker of truth." A Q&A will follow the performance.

For this reading, Two River will also stream the performance for free on YouTube July 27 at 10 AM ET through July 30 at 7 PM. Donations of any amount from viewers are encouraged, with proceeds going to The Ruben Santiago-Hudson Fine Arts Learning Center, a non-profit affiliate of the Global Concepts Charter School lifting up the lives of neighborhood children in the star’s hometown of Lackawanna, New York.

