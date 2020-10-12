RuPaul's Drag Race Alums Monét X Change and Courtney Act Heading to the West End

The pair will star in Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre this December.

RuPaul's Drag Race alums Monét X Change and Courtney Act will make their West End debuts in the murder mystery comedy Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre in London. Previews begin December 3, with an opening night set for December 10.

Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by TuckShop's creative director and producer Christopher D. Clegg, the production features an all-drag cast including Stars, Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and Vinegar Strokes.

Set in 1991 on the fictional Tuck Island, Death Drop follows for the guests of a dinner party as their sordid pasts are revealed—and a murder mystery is solved.

The production is co-presented with Trafalgar Theatre Productions. To maintain health and safety, capacity at the Garrick has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings, and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing, and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, the West End had recently welcomed two other Drag Race stars—Season 6 winner Bianca del Rio (known out of drag as Roy Haylock) and judge Michelle Visage—both in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.