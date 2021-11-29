RuPaul's Drag Race Star Rosé to Lead a New Musical Reading Directed by John Tartaglia

Fowl Play is a new musical comedy about two queer musical theatre writers who are commissioned to write an apology musical for a certain homophobic fried chicken corporation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 finalist Rosé will star in Fowl Play – A New Musical Comedy directed by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia. With book by Billy Recce (Little Black Book concept album) and Yoni Weiss and music/lyrics by Billy Recce, Fowl Play will receive an industry reading December 16 at Carroll Studios (625 West 55th Street).

Fowl Play is a musical comedy about two queer musical theatre writers who are commissioned to write an apology musical for a certain homophobic fried chicken corporation. With theatres closing left and right to be replaced by Targets, Apple Stores, and fast-food franchises, the down-on-their-luck writing duo, Archie and Xander, are faced with the promise of a major payout and the rebirth of the Broadway musical comedy, if they can satiate the new CEO, Kimberly Chickadee, played by Rosé. In the style of a Mickey and Judy musical extravaganza, Fowl Play is a take-no-prisoners satire about the commodification and commercialization of queer culture.

In a statement, the Avenue Q and Beauty and the Beast alum Tartaglia shared, "I’m so excited to be working with this wonderful team to help bring Fowl Play to life, not to mention working with the amazingly talented Rosé! Much like the early days of Avenue Q, it’s been thrilling to be collaborating with these amazing artists creating something hilariously irreverent, naughty, and full of heart and humanity."

Fowl Play is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.