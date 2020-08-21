Russell Tovey Joins Digital Theatre Work No Masks by Theatre Royal Stratford East

By Dan Meyer
Aug 21, 2020
 
The piece will be presented as part of Sky Arts free programming.
Russell Tovey
Russell Tovey Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Stage and screen star Russell Tovey will play a police officer during the COVID-19 pandemic in Theatre Royal Stratford East's digital theatre work No Masks. The piece will air as part of Sky Arts' broadcast launch this September.

Written by Nadia Fall and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, No Masks is inspired by stories submitted by people living in the U.K. who experienced the public health crisis up close. Theatre Royal Statford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall helms the production.

"[This] was an amazing re-introduction into the world of acting and filming again with a crew," says Tovey (Looking, A View From the Bridge). "It's a dynamic and thoughtful piece, packed with all the stories and drama of our current climate, told through the words of people that are vital in making a difference on the front line."

Joining the Angels in America alum are Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown) as palliative care nurse Linda, Anna Calder-Marshall (Harlots) as elderly lady Annie, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as junior doctor Anuja, and Eamonn Walker (Chicago Fire) as care worker Vincent, with Elijah Melhado from Stratford East’s Youth Theatre.

No Masks is produced by Moonshine Features with Michelle Crowther and Mike Reilly as executive producers. Lisa Makin is casting director, with Barbara Lee as commissioning editor at Sky. The piece was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, and Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky U.K. and Ireland.

