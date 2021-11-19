Russell Watson Joins Cast of Chicago's U.K. and Ireland Tour

Russell Watson Joins Cast of Chicago's U.K. and Ireland Tour
By Andrew Gans
Nov 19, 2021
 
Performances begin in February 2022 at the Liverpool Empire.
Russell Watson
Russell Watson Paul Coltas

Classical singer Russell Watson, whose album The Number held the top spot in the U.K. charts for an entire year, will play will Billy Flynn in the new U.K. and Ireland tour of the international hit musical Chicago, which launches February 7, 2022, at the Liverpool Empire.

Watson, who is currently scheduled to stay with the tour through May 7, joins the previously announced Faye Brookes (Coronation Street, Legally Blonde) as Roxie Hart and Djalenga Scott (Annie, Joseph…) as Velma Kelly.

The cast will also include Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens, and Harrison Wilde.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

The tour is produced by David Ian in association with the Weisslers.

For the current touring itinerary, visit ChicagotheMusical.com.

Check Out Photos Inside the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

