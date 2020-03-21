Ruthie Ann Miles Is Expecting a Baby

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Ruthie Ann Miles Is Expecting a Baby
By Playbill Staff
Mar 21, 2020
 
The Tony winner shared the good news on Twitter.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Ruthie Ann Miles Marc J. Franklin

Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning star of The King and I who can currently be seen on CBS' All Rise, took to Twitter to announce that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting a child.

Miles was injured and her four-year-old daughter killed in 2018 when they were struck by a car. Miles, who was pregnant at the time, later lost the baby.

Join Playbill in wishing happiness and health to Miles and Blumenstein!

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.