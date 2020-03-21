Ruthie Ann Miles Is Expecting a Baby

The Tony winner shared the good news on Twitter.

Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning star of The King and I who can currently be seen on CBS' All Rise, took to Twitter to announce that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting a child.

Announcing our very happy news :) pic.twitter.com/bLP8t96X4V — Ruthie Ann Miles (@RuthieAnnMiles) March 21, 2020

Miles was injured and her four-year-old daughter killed in 2018 when they were struck by a car. Miles, who was pregnant at the time, later lost the baby.

Join Playbill in wishing happiness and health to Miles and Blumenstein!