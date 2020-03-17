RWS Entertainment Group, Including Binder Casting, Offering Free Online Coaching

Live Q&A sessions will also be available to inspire artists during the current pandemic.

RWS Entertainment Group's casting departments, including Binder Casting, will provide online seminars and one-on-one coaching sessions to aid artists during the current health crisis.

The one-on-one coaching sessions will be available in 30 minute slots weekdays from 10 AM to 5 PM and will allow performers the chance to receive audition and industry advice from casting directors from both the RWS Casting and Binder Casting teams. Sign-up will begin March 18 at 5 PM ET for coaching sessions the following day. (Each day’s coaching slots will be open for booking the day before at 5 PM.)

Weekly online master classes and seminars will also be offered for actors, musicians, technicians, and administrative professionals in the entertainment field. The first Facebook Live seminar, set for March 18 at 4 PM ET, is titled “Self-Tape Do’s and Don’ts,” which will be taught by a member of the Binder Casting team.

“We feel a responsibility to help all artists—both professionals and students—to maintain their creative muscles safely during this difficult time,” RWS Entertainment Group’s Founder and CEO Ryan Stana said in a statement. “We are now focused on helping artists all over the world continue to hone their craft, so that when the industry resumes, performers, musicians, and technicians will be prepared to step foot back where they belong.”