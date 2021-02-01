Ryan J. Haddad Looks for Love in Hi, Are You Single?, Streaming February 1

Woolly Mammoth and IAMA Theatre bring the playwright-actor's solo show to online audiences this month.

Ryan J. Haddad has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. Join Ryan as he takes on the gay dating scene in his autobiographical solo show, Hi, Are You Single? in this co-production from Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA Theatre Company, streaming February 1–28. Hi, Are You Single? premiered at The Public's Under the Radar Festival and has since played at the Guthrie Theater, Cleveland Play House, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Haddad is the recipient of IAMA's 2020 Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission, was a 2018 member of The Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Group, and is a former Queer|Art Performance and Playwriting Fellow. READ: What’s Different About the Queer Theatre From Ryan J. Haddad and Danny Sharron In addition to writing and solo performance, Haddad is a regular on the Netflix series The Politician, starring Ben Platt. For tickets to Hi, Are You Single?, click here.