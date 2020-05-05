Ryan J. Haddad Named Winner of 2020 Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award

The Hi, Are You Single? writer and performer is the second recipient of the award from Rising Phoenix Repertory.

Rising Phoenix Repertory has named Ryan J. Haddad the second recipient of The Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award, presented to an emerging playwright of exceptional work ethic, character, and talent.

Haddad is an actor, playwright, and autobiographical performer. His acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single? was seen at The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and regionally at The Guthrie, Cleveland Playhouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. A member of The Public's Emerging Writers Group, his plays include Good Time Charlie, Dark Disabled Stories, and My Straighties.

READ: Ren Dara Santiago Named Inaugural Winner of Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award

As an actor, Haddad has been seen on stage in The Maids and Noor and Hadi Go to Hogwarts, and on TV in The Politician, Bull, Madam Secretary, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award, named after Cornelia Street in the West Village, carries a cash prize and includes publication of one of the playwright’s works in Rising Phoenix Rep’s theatre arts magazine, Caffe Cino.

“Ryan’s plays and artistry personify and bring forward the tradition of the Caffe Cino with joy, wit, sex, humor, and scrappy tenacity,” shares Daniel Talbott, artistic director of Rising Phoenix Rep. “Ryan is a warrior and a great light pounding the age-old theatrical pavement of New York City.”

A video interview of Haddad by filmmaker Michele Noble will also be shared online at RisingPhoenixRep.org.

