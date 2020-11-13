Ryan Murphy and Netflix Join The Legend of Georgia McBride Movie, Starring Jim Parsons

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Ryan Murphy and Netflix Join The Legend of Georgia McBride Movie, Starring Jim Parsons
By Dan Meyer
Nov 13, 2020
 
With The Prom's premiere on the horizon, Murphy also shared an update on his A Chorus Line limited series.
The_Prom_Broadway_Ryan_Murphy_Benefit_Performance_2019_HR
Ryan Murphy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ryan Murphy has joined the movie adaptation of playwright Matthew Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride as part of his Netflix megaproducer deal. As previously announced, Jim Parsons is attached to star as seasoned drag queen Miss Tracy Mills, who helps a young Elvis impersonator become a popular contemporary.

This isn’t the first time Murphy and Parsons have worked together—the Emmy-winning TV star played Michael in the 2018 Broadway production and subsequent 2020 Netflix adaptation of The Boys in the Band, which Murphy produced. He also appeared in the Murphy-produced film adaptation of The Normal Heart.

The producer shared the news in an interview with Deadline, in which he also provided an update on the limited series adaptation of A Chorus Line: “The thing that I was always very fascinated by, [creator-director-choreographer Michael Bennett] did it for the love of the craft."

Murphy adds that he's acquired the rights to the storied tapes of Bennett's overnight interviews with Broadway ensemblists, which shaped the Pulitzer-winning musical. "I have all of that material about how was ‘What I Did For Love,’ what is that about? How was ‘Dance: Ten, Looks: Three’? So that’s a very interesting process that I’m going to start working on next year. I haven’t started that one yet but you know, I want to keep doing it.”

Up next for Murphy is the release of The Prom on Netflix December 11, with a limited series about fashion designer Halston, starring Ewan McGreggor and Krysta Rodriguez, also in the works.

Lopez is currently Tony-nominated as the writer of the two-part, gay-themed epic The Inheritance.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.