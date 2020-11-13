Ryan Murphy and Netflix Join The Legend of Georgia McBride Movie, Starring Jim Parsons

With The Prom's premiere on the horizon, Murphy also shared an update on his A Chorus Line limited series.

Ryan Murphy has joined the movie adaptation of playwright Matthew Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride as part of his Netflix megaproducer deal. As previously announced , Jim Parsons is attached to star as seasoned drag queen Miss Tracy Mills, who helps a young Elvis impersonator become a popular contemporary.

This isn’t the first time Murphy and Parsons have worked together—the Emmy-winning TV star played Michael in the 2018 Broadway production and subsequent 2020 Netflix adaptation of The Boys in the Band, which Murphy produced. He also appeared in the Murphy-produced film adaptation of The Normal Heart.

The producer shared the news in an interview with Deadline , in which he also provided an update on the limited series adaptation of A Chorus Line: “The thing that I was always very fascinated by, [creator-director-choreographer Michael Bennett] did it for the love of the craft."

Murphy adds that he's acquired the rights to the storied tapes of Bennett's overnight interviews with Broadway ensemblists, which shaped the Pulitzer-winning musical. "I have all of that material about how was ‘What I Did For Love,’ what is that about? How was ‘Dance: Ten, Looks: Three’? So that’s a very interesting process that I’m going to start working on next year. I haven’t started that one yet but you know, I want to keep doing it.”

Up next for Murphy is the release of The Prom on Netflix December 11, with a limited series about fashion designer Halston, starring Ewan McGreggor and Krysta Rodriguez, also in the works.

Lopez is currently Tony-nominated as the writer of the two-part, gay-themed epic The Inheritance.