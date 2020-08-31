Ryan Murphy Shares 1st Look at Starry Cast of His The Prom Movie, Teases Release Date

"Christmas is right around the corner...," wrote the TV power player.

Though proms across the country were put on hold this spring, Netflix will make Christmas the "time to dance." Ryan Murphy, who helms the streaming service's upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, shared a cast photo while teasing in the caption, "Christmas is right around the corner..."

The shot offers our first look at several of the stars in costume: Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan.

The Emmy winner previously shared that the entire song list from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's original score made it into the movie. (Beguelin also wrote the stage show's book with Bob Martin.) The majority of filming happened before the coronavirus shutdown, with some pick-ups taking place over a brief period this summer.

Murphy is also behind another upcoming Netflix take on a Broadway title, as producer of the Joe Mantello-helmed The Boys in the Band. The new film, based on Mart Crowley's play and featuring the cast of the 2018 revival, premieres September 30. He's also at work on a limited series based on A Chorus Line.