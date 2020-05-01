Ryan Murphy Shares an Update on His Movie Adaptation of The Prom

The Netflix film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and more.

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming adaptation of The Prom is nearly in the can, and the megaproducer hopes the movie will be released on schedule for the 2020 holiday season. The Emmy winner also revealed that the entire song list from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's original score has made it into the movie, in addition to one new original song.

Collider reports all of the leads have wrapped filming, including Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, and Andrew Rannells as Trent. As previously reported , newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman will play Emma, with Ariana DeBose as Alyssa.

“The only thing that I had [left] is two days of second unit pickup,” Murphy said. “I hope this summer I can go back and quickly pick them up.”

The Prom, co-written by Bob Martin, is just one of Murphy’s several projects that have ties to Broadway, including Hollywood, starring Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, and Patti LuPone, which dropped May 1 on Netflix .

Meanwhile, Murphy told Entertainment Weekly that he’s spending the quarantine at home writing his A Chorus Line miniseries . “I’m just in the beginning phases of it, but it's a really high concept way into it.” His adaptation of The Boys in the Band is wrapped and ready to be released in the fall.

