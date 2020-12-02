Ryann Redmond, Justin Mortelliti, Diana Huey, More Perform Excerpts From New Musicals December 2

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series returns with The Ladies Man and Millennials Are Killing Musicals.

Ryann Redmond (Broadway's Frozen) joins a number of stage and screen performers for New York Theatre Barn's latest New Works Series episode December 2. The evening features excerpts from The Ladies Man and Millennials Are Killing Musicals.

The free, weekly series is presented on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube at 7 PM ET, hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros.

The Ladies Man

Music and lyrics by Justin Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt

Book by Justin Mortelliti

Featuring performances by Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Casey Garvin (Mrs. Doubtfire, Talya Groves (Mean Girls), Justin Mortelliti (Escape To Margaritaville), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Jared Reinfeldt (HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Brett Thiele (Clueless) and Aidan Wharton

The Ladies Man centers around Julian, an Italian-American boy from New Jersey who deals with the struggles of coming out and coming of age while escaping the shaming guilt of a Roman-Catholic family and religion. With the help of his colorful, hilarious, and fiercely loyal friends—plus an arsenal of New Jersey attitude—Julian navigates his way into adulthood, learning to face, and accept the truth of himself at all costs.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber

Music direction by Ted Arthur

Directed by Ryan O’Connor

Featuring performances by Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid)

Meet Brenda: a quirky, stressed-out, single mom who hates her job, longs to be a writer, and can’t help but compare herself to the seemingly perfect “Jake’s Mom” at school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant, completely unprepared for motherhood. Torn between two men and juggling an opinionated mother and an increasingly unstable Katrina, Brenda must learn how to break her self-destructive patterns and live filter-free so she can achieve her dreams.

