Sachi Dieker, Lex Garcia, Avery Michael Johnson, More Read Joe Calarco's Winter Break on Stars in the House

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Joe Calarco's Winter Break—starring Klarke Armstrong, Sachi Dieker, Lex Garcia, Charlotte Gimlin, Avery Michael Johnson, Imahni King, and Lucy Martin—July 12 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest in the new Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Today's reading benefits Seattle's Red Eagle Soaring Native Youth Theatre, which exists to empower American Indian and Alaska Native youth to express themselves with confidence and clarity through traditional and contemporary performing arts.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no stream July 12 at 8 PM.

For more information on Red Eagle Soaring, click here. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

