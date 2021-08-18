Sally Shaw Wins Playbill's 2021 Search For a Star Contest

The 21-year-old won singing from Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen's Amélie.

Our readers have officially crowned Sally Shaw as the Grand Prize Winner of Playbill's Search For a Star contest, presented by GEICO.

Get to know Shaw better when she hits Playbill's Instagram August 18 at 12 PM ET for an interview and live performance of her winning audition!

A distinguished panel of judges—including casting directors Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, and Micah Johnson-Levy; producer Brian Moreland, director Sammi Cannold, talent manager Harold Lewter, and performers L Morgan Lee and Telly Leung—selected the Top 10 competitors out of hundreds of submissions. These finalists went to you, the readers of Playbill, for a one-week voting period in which 21-year-old Shaw came out on top. More than 15,000 total votes were cast.

Shaw has won:



A spotlight feature in Broadway Playbill programs and online at Playbill.com

A one-on-one work session with Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell

A one-on-one casting consultation with the casting office of Stewart/Whitley

A one-on-one coaching with Harold Lewter

A one-on-one coaching with L Morgan Lee

A live guest feature on Playbill's Instagram

A headshot session at Playbill studios by the Playbill staff photographer

A blog feature with Acceptd

A Playbill swag bag with merchandise from PlaybillStore.com

Watch Shaw’s winning performance in the video above, and follow her on Instagram @sal.shaw.

You can watch the videos of the other finalists here, or see some of our other favorite submissions from week 1 and week 2 of the contest.

