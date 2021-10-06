Sally Struthers and John Bolton Star in Ogunquit's Young Frankenstein Beginning October 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Sally Struthers and John Bolton Star in Ogunquit's Young Frankenstein Beginning October 6
By Andrew Gans
Oct 06, 2021
 
The Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan musical plays the Maine venue through October 31.
Sally Struthers and John Bolton,
Sally Struthers and John Bolton

Ogunquit Playhouse concludes its 2021 season with Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, running October 6–31 at the open-air Leary Pavilion.

John Bolton (Anastasia) stars as the title Frederick Frankenstein with Sally Struthers (The Odd Couple, All in the Family) as Frau Blücher, Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables) as Elizabeth, Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate) as Igor, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton) as Inga, David Baida (On Your Feet!) as Inspector Kemp, and Zachary James (The Addams Family) as The Monster.

Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Soara-Joye Ross_HR.jpg
Soara-Joye Ross Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The ensemble includes Anthony Cannarella, Jeremiah Ginn, Sarah Elizabeth Gold, Nigel Jamal Hall, Aliah James, Graham Keen, Missy Marion, Erica Perez-Barton, and Noah Ruebeck.

Tony winner Susan Stroman’s original direction and choreography are recreated by director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway) and choreographer James Gray.

Based on Mel Brooks' film of the same name, the 2007 musical features music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks. The Ogunquit previously presented the musical in 2013, also with Bolton.

The production also features music direction by Michael Uselmann and associate Jordon Cunningham, original Broadway scenic design by Robin Wagner and costume design by William Ivey Long, additional scenic elements by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, and sound design by Kevin Heard.

Daniel Everett is the production stage manager, and Brian Robillard is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Binder Casting's Chad Eric Murnane.

Visit OgunquitPlayhouse.org.

From Annie to Hairspray: Look Back at Thomas Meehan’s Contributions to Broadway

From Annie to Hairspray: Look Back at Thomas Meehan’s Contributions to Broadway

The three-time Tony Award winner passed away at 88.

33 PHOTOS
full playbill
Annie
Reid Shelton and Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway production of Annie.
Reid Shelton and Andrea McArdle in Annie Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Andrea McArdle, Sandy and Reid Shelton in <I>Annie</I>. 1979, Alvin Theatre.
Andrea McArdle, Sandy, and Reid Shelton in Annie
cover_no_shadow
I Remember Mama
_Production_Photo_Liv-Ullmann_HR.jpg
Liv Ullmann in I Remember Mama
_Production_Photo_Liv-Ullmann 1_HR.jpg
Liv Ullmann in I Remember Mama
cover_no_shadow
Ain't Broadway Grand
_Production_Photo_AintBroadwayGrand_1993_Broadway_LtoR_GerryVichi_DebbieShapiro_Gravitte_photo_MerwinGoldsmith_HR.jpg
Gerry Vichi and Debbie Shapiro Gravitte in Ain't Broadway Grand Merwin Goldsmith
_Production_Photo_AintBroadwayGrand_1993_Broadway_LtoR_MaureenMcNamara_MikeBurstyn_MikeToodd_DebbieShapiro_Gravitte_GerryVichi_photo_MerwinGoldsmith_HR.jpg
Maureen McNamara, Mike Burstyn, Debbie Shapiro Gravitte, and Gerry Vichi in Ain't Broadway Grand Merwin Goldsmith
The Producers Playbill - January 2004
The Producers
Share

(Updated October 6, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.