Sally Struthers and John Bolton Will Star in Ogunquit's Young Frankenstein

The Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan musical will play the Maine venue in October.

Ogunquit Playhouse will conclude its 2021 season with Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, running October 6–31 at the open-air Leary Pavilion.

John Bolton (Anastasia) will star as the title Frederick Frankenstein with Sally Struthers (The Odd Couple, All in the Family) as Frau Blücher, Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables) as Elizabeth, Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate) as Igor, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton) as Inga, David Baida (On Your Feet!) as Inspector Kemp, and Zachary James (The Addams Family) as The Monster.

The ensemble includes Anthony Cannarella, Jeremiah Ginn, Sarah Elizabeth Gold, Nigel Jamal Hall, Aliah James, Graham Keen, Missy Marion, Erica Perez-Barton, and Noah Ruebeck.

Tony winner Susan Stroman’s original direction and choreography will be recreated by director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway) and choreographer James Gray.

Based on Mel Brooks' film of the same name, the 2007 musical features music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks. The Ogunquit previously presented the musical in 2013, also with Bolton.

The production will also feature music direction by Michael Uselmann and associate Jordon Cunningham, original Broadway scenic design by Robin Wagner and costume design by William Ivey Long, additional scenic elements by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, and sound design by Kevin Heard.

Daniel Everett is the production stage manager, and Brian Robillard is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Binder Casting's Chad Eric Murnane.

Visit OgunquitPlayhouse.org.

