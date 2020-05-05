Michael Campayno, Sally Wilfert, Bradley Dean, More Take Part in Virtual Reading of Josh Canfield's It's About Family May 5

The live reading helps raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

A virtual reading of Josh Canfield's comedy It's About Family is presented May 5 at 8 PM ET on YouTube to help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The reading features Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady), Steve Brady (Inherit the Wind), and Ryah Nixon (9 to 5).

It’s About Family follows a year in the life of a wealthy, conservative family in Dallas, including Cheryl—an assertive matriarch who keeps three generations of family in their place, her hard-of-hearing husband, her physically challenged daughter, and her grandson, who brings his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.

