Michael Campayno, Sally Wilfert, Bradley Dean, More Take Part in Virtual Reading of Josh Canfield's It's About Family May 5

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Michael Campayno, Sally Wilfert, Bradley Dean, More Take Part in Virtual Reading of Josh Canfield's It's About Family May 5
By Andrew Gans
May 05, 2020
 
The live reading helps raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_HR
Michael Campayno Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A virtual reading of Josh Canfield's comedy It's About Family is presented May 5 at 8 PM ET on YouTube to help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The reading features Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady), Steve Brady (Inherit the Wind), and Ryah Nixon (9 to 5).

It’s About Family follows a year in the life of a wealthy, conservative family in Dallas, including Cheryl—an assertive matriarch who keeps three generations of family in their place, her hard-of-hearing husband, her physically challenged daughter, and her grandson, who brings his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.

READ: Broadway Producers Offer Another $1 Million Challenge Match for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

(Updated May 5, 2020)

RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.