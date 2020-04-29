Sally Wilfert, Bradley Dean, More Will Take Part in Virtual Reading of Josh Canfield's It's About Family

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Sally Wilfert, Bradley Dean, More Will Take Part in Virtual Reading of Josh Canfield's It's About Family
By Andrew Gans
Apr 29, 2020
 
The live reading will help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Sally Wilfert
Sally Wilfert

A virtual reading of Josh Canfield's comedy It's About Family will be presented May 5 at 8 PM ET on YouTube to help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The reading will feature Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady), Steve Brady (Inherit the Wind), and Ryah Nixon (9 to 5).

It’s About Family follows a year in the life of a wealthy, conservative family in Dallas, including Cheryl—an assertive matriarch who keeps three generations of family in their place, her hard-of-hearing husband, her physically challenged daughter, and her grandson, who brings his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.

READ: Broadway Producers Offer Another $1 Million Challenge Match for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.