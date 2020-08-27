Sam Tutty, Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, More Star in Virtual Godspell Concert Beginning August 27

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre streams the Stephen Schwartz musical through August 29.

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre presents a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast is led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)—who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical—Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The company also includes Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Matthew Croke, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, Lucy Williamson, Ronald Brian, and Jerome Bell, supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti.

Michael Strassen directs the production, filmed from the cast’s homes and edited together with visual animations. The creative team also includes musical director George Carter, sound designer Cyrus Brandon, and video designer and editor John Walsh.

The concert raises money for Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

Hope Mill Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Houston said in an earlier statement, "We are so honored to be collaborating on this online concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical Godspell and to be using this opportunity to support not only our own venue, but the incredible work that Acting for Others and the National AIDS Trust are doing during this time. The line-up of talent we have assembled is incredible and I know that this is going to be an online event not to be missed. We are also thrilled to be once again presenting a Stephen Schwartz musical and to share the musical genius of one of the world’s best musical theatre composers."

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include "Day By Day," "Save The People," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."

