Sam Tutty, Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, More Will Star in Virtual Godspell Concert

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre will stream the musical August 27–29.

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They'll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include "Day By Day," "Save The People," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."

The concert will raise money for Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

Click here for ticket information. Patrons will be sent a link at 10 AM on the day of their purchase. The link will expire after 24 hours.

