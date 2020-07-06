Sam Tutty, Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, More Will Star in Virtual Godspell Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Sam Tutty, Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, More Will Star in Virtual Godspell Concert
By Andrew Gans
Jul 06, 2020
 
Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre will stream the musical August 27–29.
Sam Tutty
Sam Tutty Matt Crockett/Dewynters

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They'll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include "Day By Day," "Save The People," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."

The concert will raise money for Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

Click here for ticket information. Patrons will be sent a link at 10 AM on the day of their purchase. The link will expire after 24 hours.

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez and company
Lindsay Mendez and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith Jeremy Daniel
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company Jeremy Daniel
Celisse Henderson
Celisse Henderson Jeremy Daniel
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.