Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin Star in Virtual Production of First Date Beginning October 22

By Andrew Gans
Oct 22, 2020
 
Dean Johnson directs the production, filmed at London's Crazy Coqs.
Simon Lipkin and Samantha Barks
Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs stream a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date October 22–24 at 7:30 PM BST (2:30 PM ET).

The musical, filmed at Crazy Coqs, stars Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney's upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directs and serves as videographer.

First Date has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Look Back at First Date on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez_HR
Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi_HR.jpg
Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Sara Chase_HR
Zachary Levi and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez_HR
Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Kate Loprest and Zachary Levi_HR
Kate Loprest and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Kristoffer Cusick, Krysta Rodriguez, and Bryce Ryness_HR.jpg
Kristoffer Cusick, Krysta Rodriguez, and Bryce Ryness Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Bryce Ryness, Kate Loprest, Kristoffer Cusick, and Sara Chase_HR
Bryce Ryness, Kate Loprest, Kristoffer Cusick, and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez_HR 1.jpg
Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Bryce Ryness, Kristoffer Cusick, Zachary Levi, Krysta Rodriguez, Kate Loprest, and Sara Chase_HR
Bryce Ryness, Kristoffer Cusick, Zachary Levi, Krysta Rodriguez, Kate Loprest, and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
(Updated October 22, 2020)

