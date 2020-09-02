Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin Will Star in Virtual Production of First Date Musical

Dean Johnson will direct the production, which will be filmed at London's Crazy Coqs.

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will stream a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date October 22–24 at 7:30 PM BST (2:30 PM ET).

The musical, which will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, will star Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney's upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directs and serves as videographer.

First Date has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

For tickets and more information, click here.

