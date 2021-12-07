Samantha Mathis, Alex Boniello, James Yaegashi, More Cast in Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House Off-Broadway

59E59 has also announced casting for its production of The Collision/The Martyrdom.

59E59 Theaters has announced casting for its upcoming productions of the new musical Whisper House and The Collision/The Martyrdom. As previously announced, Whisper House, presented by The Civilians, will reopen Theater A beginning January 11, 2022, prior to an official opening January 20 for a limited engagement.

The cast of the musical ghost story will include Samantha Mathis (Billions) as Lily, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Male Ghost, Jeb Brown (Beautiful) as The Sheriff, Wyatt Cirbus (Finding Neverland national tour) as Christopher, Molly Hager (Waitress) as Female Ghost, and James Yaegashi (Runaways) as Yasuhiro.

Whisper House features music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), a book and lyrics by Tony nominee and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants), conception by Keith Powell, direction by Steve Cosson, and choreography by Billy Bustamante.

The production will also have wind orchestrations by Simon Hale, orchestrations by Sheik and Jason Hart, additional musical arrangements and music direction by Wiley DeWeese, scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jorge Arroyo and Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Ken Travis. Megan Dickert serves as production stage manager, and Annie Wang is the dramaturg.

The Collision/The Martyrdom, two one-act plays performed by the same cast, will reopen Theater C with previews starting January 16. Opening night is set for January 22. Lily Riopelle will direct The Collision, while The Martyrdom will have direction by Molly Clifford.

Two Headed Rep presents the two plays created in response to Hrotsvitha of Gandersheim’s Dulcitius: The Collision and What Came After, or, GUNCH! by Nadja Leonhard-Hooper; and The Martyrdom of the Holy Virgins Agape, Chionia, and Irena, by Hrotsvitha the Nun of Gandersheim, as told throughout the last millennium by the men, women, scholars, monastics, puppets, and theater companies (like this one) who loved her, Or: DULCITIUS, with new text by Amanda Keating and translation by Lizzie Fox.

The cast will include Lizzie Fox (RETREAT), Halima Henderson (The Flea), Layla Khoshnoudi (TUMACHO), and Emma Ramos (House Plant).

The production will also feature scenic design by Care McCrea, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes, costume design by Nicole Slaven, and original text by Hrotsvitha. Hanako Rodriguez serves as production stage manager.