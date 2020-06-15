Samantha Williams to Host Black Theatre Matters Benefit Panel

The discussion, taking place June 16, will raise money for NAACP Empowerment Programs.

Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change, Dear Evan Hansen) will host a discussion called Black Theatre Matters June 16, with proceeds going to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Money raised during the panel, hosted on Tiltify, will benefit NAACP Empowerment Programs.

Joining Williams for Black Theatre Matters will be Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Marisha Wallace (Something Rotten!), N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change), Kevin McAllister (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen), Sis, the founder of We are The Next Generation, a community dedicated to distributing self care and mental health resources to black and brown trans folks, Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Ciara Alyse Harris (Dear Evan Hansen), and Zhailon Levingston (Chicken and Biscuits).

The panel, which kicks off at 6 PM ET, will be hosted on what is usually the Broadway JackBox Tiltify. View it here.

The mission of the NAACP Empowerment Programs is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.