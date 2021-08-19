Sammi Cannold, Stephen Brackett, Arpita Mukherjee, More to Direct Works at NAMT 2021 Festival

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre's annual event will be held in-person and digitally in October.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed the lineup of directors and music directors who will helm the eight previously announced works in the 2021 Festival of New Musicals.

The annual event will take place this year October 21 and 22, with presentations offered in an in-person and digital hybrid in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.

Directors will include Elena Araoz (Original Sound), Sherri Eden Barber (Emily’s D+Evolution), Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), Sammi Cannold (The Show Must Go On documentary), Amy Anders Corcoran (Bhangin’ It), Rebecca Martínez (Anna in the Tropics), Arpita Mukherjee (Bollywood Kitchen), and Jesca Prudencio (The Great Leap).

Joining as music directors are Kurt Crowley (Hamilton), Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island), Erika Gamez (Allegory), Nate Hopkins (Bandstand), Emily Marshall (Be More Chill), Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Harry Potter Soundtrack Orchestra), Sinai Tabak (Paint Your Wagon), and Rose Van Dyne (Interstate).

Since it began, the festival has introduced over 300 new musicals to industry professionals, and more than 85 percent of the shows presented have received further development opportunities. Past festival shows include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Benny & Joon, Ordinary Days, Striking 12, It Shoulda Been You, Interstate, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Registration is open at NAMT.org. See below for the full lineup of titles and creative teams. Casting will be announced at a later date.

AZUL

Book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani

Music by Jacinta Clusellas

Lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas and Ruben Dario

Directed by Elena Araoz

Music directed by Kurt Crowley

Fanny and Stella: a f*cking fabulous new musical

Music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer

Book by SEVAN

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Music directed by Emily Marshall

Little Duende

Music and lyrics by Robi Hager

Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar

Directed by Rebecca Martínez

Music directed by Erika Gamez

Māyā

Book and music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Music directed by Nate Hopkins

Missing Peace

Book, music, and lyrics by Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia

Directed by Jesca Prudencio

Music directed by Steven Cuevas

Private Gomer Jones

Written by Marshall Pailet

Directed by Sammi Canold

Music directed by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh

Senior Class

Book, melodies, and lyrics by Melvin Tunstall

Music by Greg Borowsky

Directed by Amy Anders Corcoran

Music directed by Sinai Tabak

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix

Book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary

Music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

Music directed by Rose Van Dyne