Sammi Cannold, Stephen Brackett, Arpita Mukherjee, More to Direct Works at NAMT 2021 Festival

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed the lineup of directors and music directors who will helm the eight previously announced works in the 2021 Festival of New Musicals.
The annual event will take place this year October 21 and 22, with presentations offered in an in-person and digital hybrid in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.
Directors will include Elena Araoz (Original Sound), Sherri Eden Barber (Emily’s D+Evolution), Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), Sammi Cannold (The Show Must Go On documentary), Amy Anders Corcoran (Bhangin’ It), Rebecca Martínez (Anna in the Tropics), Arpita Mukherjee (Bollywood Kitchen), and Jesca Prudencio (The Great Leap).
Joining as music directors are Kurt Crowley (Hamilton), Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island), Erika Gamez (Allegory), Nate Hopkins (Bandstand), Emily Marshall (Be More Chill), Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Harry Potter Soundtrack Orchestra), Sinai Tabak (Paint Your Wagon), and Rose Van Dyne (Interstate).
Since it began, the festival has introduced over 300 new musicals to industry professionals, and more than 85 percent of the shows presented have received further development opportunities. Past festival shows include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Benny & Joon, Ordinary Days, Striking 12, It Shoulda Been You, Interstate, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Registration is open at NAMT.org. See below for the full lineup of titles and creative teams. Casting will be announced at a later date.
AZUL
Book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani
Music by Jacinta Clusellas
Lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas and Ruben Dario
Directed by Elena Araoz
Music directed by Kurt Crowley
Fanny and Stella: a f*cking fabulous new musical
Music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer
Book by SEVAN
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Music directed by Emily Marshall
Little Duende
Music and lyrics by Robi Hager
Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar
Directed by Rebecca Martínez
Music directed by Erika Gamez
Māyā
Book and music by Cheeyang Ng
Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels
Directed by Arpita Mukherjee
Music directed by Nate Hopkins
Missing Peace
Book, music, and lyrics by Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia
Directed by Jesca Prudencio
Music directed by Steven Cuevas
Private Gomer Jones
Written by Marshall Pailet
Directed by Sammi Canold
Music directed by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh
Senior Class
Book, melodies, and lyrics by Melvin Tunstall
Music by Greg Borowsky
Directed by Amy Anders Corcoran
Music directed by Sinai Tabak
TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix
Book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary
Music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn
Directed by Sherri Eden Barber
Music directed by Rose Van Dyne