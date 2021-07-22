Samuel French Names Heidi Schreck Honorary Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Playwright

The theatrical licensor has announced the 30 finalists for the 2021 festival.

Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me playwright and performer Heidi Schreck has been named honorary festival playwright for the 46th annual Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival. This year's finalists will be adjudicated by playwrights Dennis A. Allen II, Miranda Rose Hall, Trish Harnetiaux, Zora Howard, Harrison David Rivers, and Tori Sampson, along with dramaturg Jeremy Stoller, National New Play Executive Director Nan Barnett, and City Theatre Miami Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford.

Established in 1975, the Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival aims to introduce the next generation of great playwrights. Writers internationally are invited to submit short works, which are traditionally performed in rep at an Off-Broadway venue. This year's festival will be evaluated through readings only, with winners set to be announced August 12 at 4 PM ET at a free online event.

Winners will have their plays published in a collection and made available for licensing through Samuel French, an imprint of Concord Theatricals. Past participants include Audrey Cefaly, Martyna Majok, Bekah Brunstetter, Gloria Calderón Kellett, SHeila Callaghan, khat knotahaiku, Gracie Gardner, Jeremy O. Harris, Shirley Lauro, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, and Steve Yockey.

Take a look at the complete list of 2021 finalists:

#18 by Sarah Einspanier

1900’s Women Bonding by Catherine Weingarten

A Seed by Dan Caffrey

After the Fall Before the Storm by John Lavelle

All Things Considered, It Was Probably the Most Productive Meeting the Escondido Unified School District PTA Ever Had by A.J. Ditty

An Instant Message by Allyson Dwyer

by Grace, Pt. 2 by Agyeiwaa Asante

CENSUS by Susan Miller

DOGS OF SOCIETY by Julia Grogan

Grieved by Jahquale Mazyck

HANOI JANE PISS TARGET by Alex Moon

Hombres Verdados: Part 1 by Alexis Elisa Macedo

Hot Air by Katelin Wilcox

House of a Negro. Funny... by Tracey Conyer Lee

I Believe That We Can Win! by Matt Seiiji Ketai

It Was Right There by Manning Jordan

Juntos by Julia Rae Maldonado

Kitchen Design by Suzanne Willett

Lifestyle Content by Lia Romeo

Macht Frei by Justin Aaron Halle

Mother Earth Day by Daysha Veronica

pearl apple penguin by Aisling Towl

Prefers Bright Indirect Light by Veronica Tjioe

RAINER by Max Wilkinson

Rekidk by Charlie O’Leary

Shabbat Shalom, Singles by Margot Connolly

The Mirror by Joshua Young

The Thought Doesn’t Count by Emily Hageman

Thoughts and Prayers by Gerald Williams

Youth for Dark by Keith Whalen

Free registration to attend the announcement of the festival winners is available through Zoom.