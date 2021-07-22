Samuel French Names Heidi Schreck Honorary Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Playwright

Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me playwright and performer Heidi Schreck has been named honorary festival playwright for the 46th annual Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival. This year's finalists will be adjudicated by playwrights Dennis A. Allen II, Miranda Rose Hall, Trish Harnetiaux, Zora Howard, Harrison David Rivers, and Tori Sampson, along with dramaturg Jeremy Stoller, National New Play Executive Director Nan Barnett, and City Theatre Miami Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford.
Established in 1975, the Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival aims to introduce the next generation of great playwrights. Writers internationally are invited to submit short works, which are traditionally performed in rep at an Off-Broadway venue. This year's festival will be evaluated through readings only, with winners set to be announced August 12 at 4 PM ET at a free online event.
Winners will have their plays published in a collection and made available for licensing through Samuel French, an imprint of Concord Theatricals. Past participants include Audrey Cefaly, Martyna Majok, Bekah Brunstetter, Gloria Calderón Kellett, SHeila Callaghan, khat knotahaiku, Gracie Gardner, Jeremy O. Harris, Shirley Lauro, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, and Steve Yockey.
Take a look at the complete list of 2021 finalists:
#18 by Sarah Einspanier
1900’s Women Bonding by Catherine Weingarten
A Seed by Dan Caffrey
After the Fall Before the Storm by John Lavelle
All Things Considered, It Was Probably the Most Productive Meeting the Escondido Unified School District PTA Ever Had by A.J. Ditty
An Instant Message by Allyson Dwyer
by Grace, Pt. 2 by Agyeiwaa Asante
CENSUS by Susan Miller
DOGS OF SOCIETY by Julia Grogan
Grieved by Jahquale Mazyck
HANOI JANE PISS TARGET by Alex Moon
Hombres Verdados: Part 1 by Alexis Elisa Macedo
Hot Air by Katelin Wilcox
House of a Negro. Funny... by Tracey Conyer Lee
I Believe That We Can Win! by Matt Seiiji Ketai
It Was Right There by Manning Jordan
Juntos by Julia Rae Maldonado
Kitchen Design by Suzanne Willett
Lifestyle Content by Lia Romeo
Macht Frei by Justin Aaron Halle
Mother Earth Day by Daysha Veronica
pearl apple penguin by Aisling Towl
Prefers Bright Indirect Light by Veronica Tjioe
RAINER by Max Wilkinson
Rekidk by Charlie O’Leary
Shabbat Shalom, Singles by Margot Connolly
The Mirror by Joshua Young
The Thought Doesn’t Count by Emily Hageman
Thoughts and Prayers by Gerald Williams
Youth for Dark by Keith Whalen
