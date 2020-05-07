San Diego's Old Globe Will Present Virtual Premiere of New Play by Bill Irwin and Co-Starring Christopher Fitzgerald

The two-hander, titled In-Zoom, will premiere May 14.

The Old Globe in San Diego, California, will present the world premiere of In-Zoom, a 10-minute play by Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), May 14 at 9:30 PM ET on The Old Globe’s website.

Featuring Irwin and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress, Young Frankenstein, Wicked, the new revival of Company), a preview performance will be streamed for Globe donors and subscribers May 13. A recorded version will be available on the Globe website through May 16.

In In-Zoom, two comic minds convene a meeting on Zoom and surprise themselves as they look at the pandemic and the virtual way we’re living it.

The creative team includes production stage manager Leila Knox and digital platform director Kevin Anthenill.

“The theatre’s special magic is to gather strangers at an appointed time and place and bring them together into an audience, a single community,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “With our three beautiful venues in Balboa Park temporarily closed, we’re making theatre, or something very much like it, on digital platforms, and we’ve turned to our family of brilliant artists to lead the way.”

The short play is free to stream, but viewers are asked to make a donation if they can to support the venue.

